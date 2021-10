All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Self-care comes in many forms. And for Yara Shahidi, it's an ever-evolving process. “It starts with the simple things,” the actor and activist tells Glamour. “I love my morning time routine, and not just because I love the way it makes me look. It's the first moment in the day in which I'm starting by taking time for myself.” To that end, her nighttime routine is equally as important. “It's my last touch point in the day,” she says. “No matter how busy it's been, I'm spending time with myself winding down.”

