NFL

Titans’ Henry, Packers’ Adams among best bets to score

By Associated Press
KRDO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome prominent players have fallen by the wayside in fantasy thus far,...

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Announce Update On Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers announced some unfortunate news about the health status of star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday, just a few days before the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The team placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after their...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
Report: Packers Could Get 1 WR Back For Cardinals Game

Good news in Green Bay: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is probable to return for the Packers’ Thursday night duel with Arizona. According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the “current expectation” is that Valdes-Scantling will play versus the undefeated Cardinals. The receiver hasn’t suited up since Week 3 at San Francisco, when Valdes-Scantling caught 3 of 4 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring issue has sidelined him since.
NFL
On3.com

Packers star makes plea to organization over new uniforms

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos balled out against the Washington Football Team. Perhaps it was due to the uniforms, as the Packers rocked some sweet throwbacks from 1950. After the game, Amos made a plea to the organization over the uniforms. “Definitely like these jerseys,” said Amos. “I hope...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 7 picks: Predictions, point spreads, betting lines for every game | Chiefs vs. Titans, Bears vs. Buccaneers, Washington vs. Packers, more

After weeks of the underdogs barking, favorites won the day in a big way last week. So how will Week 7 across the NFL play out?. Let’s get back to the business of picking all the games correctly. Along with Thursday, Sunday, Sunday night, Monday night entertainment and fantasy football, something else has returned to our weekly NFL fix: Point spreads, totals, over/unders, parlays and watching each and every score throughout the league.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

Thursday night’s Arizona Cardinals–Green Bay Packers game should be a battle between two of the NFC’s top Super Bowl contenders, but injuries threaten to take some of the shine out of the game. The Packers’ injury issues, as well as recent bout with a COVID-19 outbreak amid the wide receiver corps, are well documented. Now, Cardinals star J.J. Watt is out for tomorrow’s game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Weighs In On Undefeated Arizona Cardinals Facing The Packers: “I’m Gonna Start Drinking Right Now”

Ol’ Blake is gearing up for a big game this Thursday…. And he’s already hittin’ the sauce. The country music star and The Voice judge is a BIG Cardinals guy, perhaps the only Cardinals fan in country music (maybe Dierks Bentley too?), but Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cards are taking on Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
Packers.com

'The NFL's not going to stop' for Packers

GREEN BAY – As an already difficult week continues to grow more challenging for the Packers, the last thing they'll be doing in Arizona on Thursday is throwing their own pity party. No ﻿Davante Adams﻿ for ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ to pass to. No ﻿Allen Lazard﻿, either. No defensive coordinator, so a...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI

