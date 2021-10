A 51,000-square-foot medical office building in Burbank, California, has sold for $23.9 million. Los Angeles-based GPI Companies bought the property for $468 per square foot. Located at 2701 W. Alameda Ave. across the street from Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, the building is more than 90% leased to a mix of 22 medical tenants, most of which are doctors on staff at the hospital. Providence Saint Joseph is one of the largest employers in the San Fernando Valley.

BURBANK, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO