Best Cheap Vacuum Cleaner For 2021

The most effective way to disinfect items, especially those that you can’t launder or wipe down, is through steam cleaning. According to this 2019 study, steam technology was found to be just as effective as a two-step cleaning process using water/detergent and a microfiber cloth to disinfect—and it does so without the use of chemicals and with less water consumption, time, and cost. By using temperatures up to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, steam cleaners and steam mops are able to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew, allergens, and bugs across a wider variety of fabrics and sealed surfaces. So if you want your home to not only look clean but also be free of bacteria on all kinds of floors and surfaces without resorting to harsh chemicals, consider one of these steam cleaners.

