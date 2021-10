It beat the previous 911 GT3's time, but at least one local believes it could be capable of lapping the track even faster—perhaps under 7 minutes. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS looks and sounds like the hot version the Cayman's always deserved, with Porsche's beloved midship rocket getting a hardcore track-focused RS model for the first time ever. Cayman fans have long suspected that Porsche doesn't want its less-expensive sports car to beat its flagship 911, though, and rumblings around the new GT4 RS's official Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7:04.511 and video have only fanned those flames. Could it have gone even faster?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO