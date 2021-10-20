Magna updates 2021 outlook

Last-mile vans that are climate neutral, produce their own green electricity and can actively improve the air quality in cities: with its technology demonstrator, the Sustaineer (SustainABILITY PIONeer), Mercedes‑Benz Vans is providing us with a tangible impression of just how sustainability in urban delivery operations may look in the future. The fully electric van based on the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter combines a variety of innovative solutions designed to improve the quality of life in cities, to conserve resources and protect the climate, and to better the health and safety of the driver and other road users. These include a fine particle filter on the front module and underbody, a solar panel on the roof, component parts made of recycled materials as well as a heating system which is close to the body. The innovations and technical solutions that the SUSTAINEER is fitted with have been designed with the possibility of series production in mind, so that their use in future Mercedes-Benz Vans vehicle generations is feasible.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO