CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Magna updates 2021 outlook

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

Magna International Inc. today announced that it has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect declines in anticipated 2021 light vehicle production, including 7% and 9% in North America and Europe, respectively, in each case relative to expected light...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna cuts sales outlook on chip crunch, supply chain woes

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO), cut its full-year sales outlook on Wednesday, expecting a fall in global light vehicle production due to chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. Chip scarcity has hampered automobile production around the world, bringing some assembly lines to a...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook

The VIX works by tracking the underlying price of S&P 500 options – not the stock market itself. VIX-linked instruments tend to have a strong negative correlation with US stocks. When you take a short position on the VIX, you are essentially expecting that the S&P 500 is going to...
MARKETS
financialsamurai.com

Fundrise Investment Performance Update: 3Q 2021 Review And Outlook

With all the talk about rising rents and the overall strength of the U.S. housing market, I thought it would be good to see how Fundrise’s various real estate funds have performed in this environment. At the end of the day, we can talk all we want, investment performance is what matters most.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#North America#Magna International Inc#Production Costs#Oem#Evergrande
automotiveworld.com

AV developers hop on the skateboard trend

Most early electric vehicles (EVs) were simple adaptions of existing models, swapping out the combustion engine for a battery pack. However, the latest generation of EVs now boast 'skateboard' platforms that have been specially designed for a battery powertrain. These are wide, flat platforms on top of which different body combinations can be built, keeping production costs low and opening the door for massive scalability.
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

Daimler Truck AG and BP to pioneer deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the decarbonization of UK freight transport

Daimler Truck AG and BP Advanced Mobility Limited („BP“) today announced plans to work together to help accelerate the introduction of a hydrogen network, supporting the roll-out of a key technology for the decarbonization of UK freight transport. They intend to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK. Under their memorandum of understanding (MoU), BP will assess the feasibility of designing, constructing, operating and supplying a network of up to 25 hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK by 2030. These stations would be supplied by BP with ‘green’ hydrogen – generated from water using renewable power. Complementing this, Daimler Truck expects to deliver hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its UK customers from 2025.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
automotiveworld.com

Analysts swoon as Tesla posts “exceptional” Q3

It’s earnings season once more, and all eyes are on Tesla for its third quarter (Q3) results. Industry analysts are again impressed with the company’s performance as it reports record income and deliveries amid a global supply chain crisis. By all accounts, Tesla is slowly shaking its reputation for volatile...
MARKETS
automotiveworld.com

Transexpo Kielce 2021: Solaris displays four zero-emission buses

At the 15th International Fair of Public Transport, Transexpo, held on 27-29 October 2021, Solaris Bus & Coach is displaying four of its zero-emission buses. Two of them are low-entry models, Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric, unveiled last year, and the Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric bus that was launched only a month ago. The third of the vehicles is the most technologically-advanced bus made by the producer – the Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus. Moreover, at Transexpo Fair Solaris is also displaying its school e-bus.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

Daimler aligns Board responsibilities after Trucks split: Jörg Burzer to join Board of Management

Daimler is aligning the Management Board responsibilities between Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG to enable leaner decision-making in the wake of the separation of Trucks and Buses from Cars and Vans. After synchronizing the Board memberships of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler AG, the parent company Daimler is also due to be renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG on February 1, 2022 to emphasize the company’s future focus on the car and van business.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

The Mercedes-Benz SUSTAINEER: An innovation driver for sustainable urban mobility

Last-mile vans that are climate neutral, produce their own green electricity and can actively improve the air quality in cities: with its technology demonstrator, the Sustaineer (SustainABILITY PIONeer), Mercedes‑Benz Vans is providing us with a tangible impression of just how sustainability in urban delivery operations may look in the future. The fully electric van based on the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter combines a variety of innovative solutions designed to improve the quality of life in cities, to conserve resources and protect the climate, and to better the health and safety of the driver and other road users. These include a fine particle filter on the front module and underbody, a solar panel on the roof, component parts made of recycled materials as well as a heating system which is close to the body. The innovations and technical solutions that the SUSTAINEER is fitted with have been designed with the possibility of series production in mind, so that their use in future Mercedes-Benz Vans vehicle generations is feasible.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

GM shares dip as profits fall

DETROIT — High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit despite factory closures due to a shortage of computer chips and other parts. But the profit was 40% lower than the $4 billion GM made during the same period last year as sales...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy