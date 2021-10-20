Peterbilt highlights versatility of new trucks at ATA MCE show

Daimler Truck is consistently pursuing its technology strategy for the electrification of its vehicles and has now reached the next milestone: In October, the further enhanced prototype of the hydrogen-based fuel-cell truck Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck received approval from German authorities for use on public roads. In April, the truck manufacturer began to conduct tests of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck, which was unveiled in 2020, on the company’s test tracks. There, the truck, which aims to achieve ranges of up to 1,000 kilometres and more without any stops for refueling in its series version, has successfully accumulated several thousand miles by now. Now, testing is expanded to public roads i.e. on the B462 road near Rastatt. There, as part of the eWayBW project, freight will be electrified to test catenary trucks in operation. The project will also include comparative tests of the purely battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros with the catenary trucks and fuel-cell trucks from other manufacturers. Daimler Truck has no plans for catenary trucks. Since July 2019, the purely battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros has proven its worth in extensive field-testing in the region around Rastatt at the company Logistik Schmitt. With the approval for road use of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck, Daimler Truck has reached an important milestone on the way to series production.
