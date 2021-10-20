Peterbilt highlights versatility of new trucks at ATA MCE show

One of the cornerstones of automated driving functions is secure data communication between road users. With the additional information supplied through such communication, automation systems can adapt their driving maneuvers to suit the current driving situation better than would be possible using only the vehicle’s own sensor technologies. How the flow of data in vehicle-to-vehicle communication can be kept stable and secure is a matter that Bosch, Escrypt, Kapsch, Nokia, and Telekom have been investigating over the past three and a half years in the European innovation project CONCORDA in a consortium. This was headed by Ertico – ITS Europe, a public/private partnership pursuing the development and deployment of intelligent transport systems. The primary focus here was to investigate suitable ways of ensuring continuous data transport between the road users in the vicinity of the vehicle. Previous research has concentrated mainly on occasional warning messages that were sent out in cases of imminent danger. The approach now being pursued has resulted in particularly strict requirements in terms of securing the communication network against unauthorized access. Moreover, fast and stable data communication between road users must be ensured at all times irrespective of the network quality, for instance, even when driving in tunnels. The goal of the research was therefore to determine which benefits the various communication technologies offer for continuous, secure vehicle-to-vehicle data transmission.

