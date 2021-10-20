CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Balls Recipe: This Addictive Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites Recipe Is Keto Friendly

By 1190 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wow! These pumpkin pie cheesecake balls are everything we love in one bite. Delicious! This easy recipe can be made keto friendly (aka fat bombs) and may be your favorite bite this fall. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 10 minutes plus 1 hour to chill. Cook Time:...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheesecake#Food Drink#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
knuj.net

Pumpkin Dump Cake

When you need an easy fall dessert, look no further than this dump cake. All you will need is two bowls and a baking dish to create the perfect combination between cake and pumpkin pie. If you want to go the extra mile you could crumble some ginger snaps over top!
RECIPES
FanSided

Red Lobster hits the freezer aisle with a fan favorite item

It’s a fan favorite item and one we dream of when it comes to Red Lobster and guilty eats. And now, it is heading to the freezer aisle. That’s right Guilty Eats fans, Red Lobster is taking their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and bringing it to a freezer near you! Much like those take and bake rolls we love at Thanksgiving, these biscuits are frozen and ready to bake. All you really need is some butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy