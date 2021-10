Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the public on their latest COVID-19 numbers. On Monday, the LCHD reported 122 new confirmed cases, with 18 in the hospital. There have been 189 total COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. That number has increased by three since our last report.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO