St. Cloud School District 742 is still experiencing a bus driver and substitute teacher shortage. That according to Superintendent Willie Jett. He says the Human Resources office is very busy looking for many open positions that aren't exclusive to the before mentioned positions. Jett says they are seeing people in the community stepping up, coming to them saying they are getting training and/or volunteering their services. He says they are working "tirelessly to fill the shortages". Jett says this challenge of a worker shortage isn't unique to them...they are seeing this happen throughout the nation in education.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO