Public Safety

Wild moment New Yorker guns his tiny electric scooter down a HIGHWAY, dangerously weaving in and out of traffic

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
 7 days ago

A New York City man was filmed taking his life in his hands as she weaved his electric scooter in and out of traffic at high speeds on a Manhattan-bound highway.

Cellphone footage, filmed by a passing motorist, showed the unidentified man whizzing past traffic as he pulled into the middle lane on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway near Exit 32.

He continues weaves in and out of the traffic as he travels between an estimated 50 and 60mph on the roadway.

The scooter driver effortlessly merges onto the highway, throwing a quick glance over his left shoulder for good measure before scooting into the middle lane.

'Bruh, bruh, I'm going 50 right now,' the driver filming can be heard saying.

The daredevil was estimated to be traveling between 50 and 60mphs near Exit 32

The daredevil continued to defy death as he continued to change lanes, the only safety measures employed are good faith glances over the shoulder, a helmet, and a slim bag to break his fall. He was devoid of any padding or other body protection gear.

'Homeboy is on a scooter going 55/60 right now, on God, on God!' the man said before making a sound imitating the sound of traffic passing by.

Only dressed in a plain back t-shirt and light wash jeans, the man and his tiny scooter - which is illegal in the city on roads over 30mph - flies past other drivers.

The 41-second video caught the attention of 31,000 viewers on Twitter.

'That is INSANE. I expect nothing less from nyc,' one user wrote on Twitter.

Many users on Twitter were shocked by the act, branding the man an 'idiot,' while others joke about the daily commute and were unsurprised it happened in New York City 

Another agreed with her, unsurprised to see the act took place in New York, 'Oh my gosh, this happens only at my hometown.'

Another joked about the daily commute into the city, writing: 'Gotta get to work.'

Others called the man an 'idiot' while one questioned how far he'd get.

'If that’s electric he’s gonna get like two miles of range at that speed.' Electric scooter batteries can last up to years, depending on the make and model, as well as the size of the battery.

One fan of the video just posted a pic of two men in baseball caps with their mouths open, echoing the feelings of so many in the comment section.

The state of New York started allowing e-bikes and scooters in August 2020

New York State allowed e-scooters and e-bikes to operate on streets under 30mph for ages 16 and older in August 2020.

Riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet while operating the scooter and everyone traveling on a scooter or e-bike that can go over 20mph, must wear one. However, riders are not allowed to operate the scooter above 15mph and cannot drive them on sidewalks.

New York City allows e-scooters to operate in bike lanes across the city and in normal traffic lanes.

Comments / 0

#Electric Scooter#Guns#Scooters#New Yorker
