Many people today are stressed over what AI means for their future employment, particularly those who have lived in their comfort zone for many years performing the same old tasks at work. For people who can embrace the unpredictable nature of life and thus recognize the continual requirement for flexibility in thought and action, as well as a desire to learn new things (skills, competencies, and knowledge) in new areas, AI at work is something to be excited about. This is particularly true if you’re able to think about and analyze what’s going on around you since it will help you spot possible opportunities to take advantage of your talents and determine what new skills and knowledge are required.

