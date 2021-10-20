Castroneves Joins Meyer Shank Petit Le Mans Roster

If Helio Castroneves was a computer and he tried to describe his life, 2021 would have been a total reboot. He’s now, in essence, Helio 2.0 with so many significant changes having occurred in the Brazilian native’s life since January. Consider first: After more than 20 years of living in his beloved Fort Lauderdale, he moved to Atlanta (although he still maintains a part-time second home in suburban Miami now). He also came back to race part-time in IndyCar for the first time since 2017. And to that end, with the exception of a couple of races during the 2020 season for Arrow McLaren SP, 2021 marked the first time he had not raced full-time for Roger Penske and Team Penske in either IndyCar or IMSA since 1998. It was an incredible run for Castroneves, who wound up capturing 30 (of 31) IndyCar wins with Team Penske.

