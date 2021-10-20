CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Castroneves Joins Meyer Shank Petit Le Mans Roster

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 7 days ago

PATASKALA, Ohio – Four time Indianapolis 500 winner and reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar DPi champion Helio Castroneves will join Meyer Shank Racing’s Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya for the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Nov....

www.speedsport.com

Autoweek.com

Castroneves Revels in Second IndyCar Life and Helio 2.0

If Helio Castroneves was a computer and he tried to describe his life, 2021 would have been a total reboot. He’s now, in essence, Helio 2.0 with so many significant changes having occurred in the Brazilian native’s life since January. Consider first: After more than 20 years of living in his beloved Fort Lauderdale, he moved to Atlanta (although he still maintains a part-time second home in suburban Miami now). He also came back to race part-time in IndyCar for the first time since 2017. And to that end, with the exception of a couple of races during the 2020 season for Arrow McLaren SP, 2021 marked the first time he had not raced full-time for Roger Penske and Team Penske in either IndyCar or IMSA since 1998. It was an incredible run for Castroneves, who wound up capturing 30 (of 31) IndyCar wins with Team Penske.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

PRUETT: Shank, Swans and a soldier

Meyer Shank Racing was abuzz last week when a delivery arrived in the lobby of its shop in Pataskala, Ohio. Inside the box were the rings ordered by team owners Mike Shank and Jim Meyer for the crew of the Indy 500-winning No. 06 Honda driven by Helio Castroneves. The box also contained a surprise.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Driver Wearing His Dad’s Helmet

Formula 1 racing has come to the United States, with this weekend’s grand prix taking place in Austin, Texas. In honor of this weekend’s race taking place in the U.S., one driver is wearing a NASCAR-inspired helmet. Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is wearing a Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet at...
AUSTIN, TX
State
Ohio State
Motorsport.com

Le Mans Virtual Cup - Round 2: Spa-Francorchamps Highlights

The second round of the Virtual Le Mans Series Cup was at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and the Virtual Le Mans Series support category provided a thrilling race. The grid is made up of competitors who have entered via the online time trial within rFactor2’s Competition System. The quickest 30 entrants, aka the ‘top split’, then took part in a live race, broadcast after the Le Mans Virtual Series qualifying, using the LMP3 Norma M30 car.
VIDEO GAMES
Juan Pablo Montoya
Helio Castroneves
Castroneves
Motorsport.com

Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 Monza Highlights

Realteam Hydrogen Redline has won the 4 Hours of Monza, the opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series, as Jeffrey Rietveld, Dani Juncadella and Michal Smidl held off GPX Rebellion Williams and Floyd ByKolles-Burst. In GTE, the Porsche Esports Team car driven by Mitchell deJong, Mack Bakkum and Martin Krönke was dominant.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorsport.com

Le Mans Virtual Series, Spa: Team Redline win both classes

Last time out, Realteam Hydrogen Redline won the first round in Monza from fifth on the grid, but for Spa, the team wanted to showcase its raw speed and had focussed intensely on qualifying practice ahead of the Spa event. It showed, with Jeffrey Rietveld snatching pole position, 0.069 ahead...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Le Mans Panoramic | Gavin David Ireland | Hardback

The Le Mans 24 Hours is the ultimate endurance race, and a classic feature of the motorsport calendar. This book captures the sheer scale and drama of this legendary race as never before, using specialist panoramic photography to give an unprecedented wide angle view of how the race is entered, watched, won, and lost. It is a timeless tribute to the Le Mans 24 Hours.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

When a future Le Mans winner with "no regrets" became an F1 driver for a day

It’s hardly surprising for a recently retired three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner to have “absolutely no regrets” when recalling their time in motorsport. Marcel Fassler’s top-level racing career spanned 20 years, contesting of the DTM in the first half of the 2000s before a switch to sportscars yielded a Spa 24 Hours-winning stint at Corvette, followed by his most successful spell at Audi, concluding his contemporary racing career at the end of 2020.
MOTORSPORTS
#Indycar Series#Shank#Le Mans Roster#Pataskala#Weathertech#The Motul Petit Le Mans#Michelin Raceway Road#Daytona#Acura#Dpi#Imsa Championship
motorsportmagazine.com

2021 Hall of Fame: Le Mans nominees

To win at Le Mans you need to be quick, consistent and lucky. Our nominees for this year’s Hall of Fame left little to that third aspect in their journey to the top of the La Sarthe podium. They have had success in karts and single-seaters, before focusing their career...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton details why Red Bull are currently ‘just quicker’ than Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton conceded Red Bull were “just quicker” at the United States Grand Prix after he finished 1.333 seconds behind title rival Max Verstappen in a thrilling race in Texas. Hamilton started second on the grid on the return to the Circuit of the Americas but beat Verstappen to the first corner after superbly getting off the line. But Verstappen’s early pit stop threw up an intriguing chase, with Hamilton on fresher tyres for the closing stages as he attempted to hunt the Red Bull down. The Dutchman held on, however, to claim an important race win and extend his...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Pigot Joins Jr III Racing For Petit Le Mans

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – IndyCar veteran and reigning Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona LMP3 champion Spencer Pigot will join Jr III Racing for the Nov. 13 Petit Le Mans in the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320. Pigot joins Ari Balogh and Garett Grist for the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsports
Sports
motorsportmagazine.com

Ogier to pursue Le Mans 'dream' at Toyota Hypercar test

Sébastien Ogier has been confirmed at the November WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain, driving a Toyota GR010 Hypercar, and could be competing at Le Mans as early as next year, saying it’s his ‘dream’ to compete in endurance racing. Seven-time WRC champion Ogier has recently been at the Toyota Motorsport...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

WIN Autosport adds LMP3 to LMP2 for Petit Le Mans

WIN Autosport will field an LMP3 entry at Road Atlanta’s Petit Le Mans with an LMP3 entry for reigning IMSA Prototype Challenge champions Naveen Rao and Matt Bell. The pair will be joined by IMSA rookie Josh Skelton in the No. 83 LMP3 for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season finale.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Motul Petit Le Mans: A night to shine

As the final race in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans returns to its customary slot in the season order. But just like in the past two seasons, there’s a twist: the race takes place more than a month later than its typical first Saturday in October date. The 24th edition of Motul Petit Le Mans takes place this year from Nov. 10-13, which is likely to add an extra nuance to this 10-hour endurance racing classic.
MOTORSPORTS

