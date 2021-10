Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship. Business name: Logansport Memorial Hospital Family Birth Center. Student quote: “My internship has been very helpful in choosing what kind of nursing I would like to specialize in. After these few weeks, I have learned that OB Nursing isn’t just about working with moms; it’s also about working with the newborns. This has opened my eyes about what specialty I would like to be in, either pediatrics or OB. I have really enjoyed getting to know the people and learning new things. I have gotten to see so much, and I am thankful that I have.”

