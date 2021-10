It was more than two years ago, Sept. 5, 2019, that the district was first contacted by the New York State comptroller’s office to kick off a routine audit. The 12-page audit report was issued by the comptroller’s office a few weeks ago. The finding was that the district had overbudgeted which resulted in an excess in undesignated fund balance.

MINEOLA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO