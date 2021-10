As the holidays quickly approach and 2021 comes to an end, many people have already begun to plan out of town trips to visit their loved ones for the holiday season. During weekends leading up to a holiday, or when there is a three-day weekend, there is a large number of pet owners calling in to the Humane Society of Imperial County wanting to surrender their pets. The reasoning behind this? During these specific times pet owners are going out of town and cannot take their pets with them, or they cannot find anyone to care for their pets while they are away.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO