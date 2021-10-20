White House looks to scale back massive social spending bill

The size of President Biden's proposed social spending bill could be significantly reduced after the president took a more prominent role in negotiations. The first major item that appears to be out is tuition-free community college, and guaranteed paid family leave could be reduced from 12 weeks to possibly four. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the bill.

