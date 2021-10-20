White House looks to scale back massive social spending bill
President Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to hammer out an agreement on a reduced price tag...www.cbsnews.com
President Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to hammer out an agreement on a reduced price tag...www.cbsnews.com
the house should be looking at impeachment procedures to get rid of Biden.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12