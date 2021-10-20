CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House looks to scale back massive social spending bill

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to hammer out an agreement on a reduced price tag...

www.cbsnews.com

Larry Locken
7d ago

the house should be looking at impeachment procedures to get rid of Biden.

Washington Times

White House: Biden may delay Europe trip to get spending deal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday expressed confidence that President Biden could still reach a deal with Democratic lawmakers on his economic agenda before he leaves for Europe on Thursday. “We still have some time. The president would like a bill before he leaves for Europe,” Ms. Psaki...
CBS News

Biden compromises on social spending plan to try to push bill through Congress

President Biden's social spending and climate bill looks different from what the president first proposed, but he is compromising on some issues to try to get the bill passed. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
POLITICO

still-unwritten social spending bill

The speaker wants to show momentum so her progressives agree to vote on the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill. What happened: Pelosi has teed up a Rules Committee hearing on Thursday to set up debate on the Democrats' $1 trillion-plus party-line social policy bill. Even when, uh, to say the least, some big obstacles are still outstanding.
CNBC

White House announces new framework on spending priorities

The White House has annound a new, revised framework for the President's social and climate priorities. The plan will include six years of funding for universal Pre-K, one year expansion of child and earned income tax credits, and new incentives for solar and clean energy projects. CNBC's Kayla Tausche joins 'Squawk on the Street' with more.
CBS News

Biden says meeting with Manchin on social spending bill "went well"

Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
Washington Post

Democrats quietly scramble to include immigration provision in social spending bill

Democrats are scrambling intensely behind-the-scenes to address immigration in the framework they are crafting to expand the nation’s social safety net, according to people with knowledge of the situation, even as President Biden and other party leaders have said little publicly about their strategy in recent weeks. The most pressing...
Fox5 KVVU

Democrats drive toward a scaled back $1.75 trillion spending agreement

Biden and Democratic leaders are driving toward a $1.75 trillion agreement that will unlock the votes for the separate infrastructure package -- and arm Biden with two momentous legislative victories -- as he departs for the world stage later this week. The reality remains there are a handful of significant...
Reuters

White House says no new deadlines on reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden does not have any new deadlines as the administration continues to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers on the framework of a massive spending bill aimed at social programs and tackling climate change, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Reporting...
UPI News

Pelosi says framework for social spending bill within reach

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats were closing in on the framework for an expansive social spending bill. The bill, called Build Back Better, aims to fulfill many campaign promises of President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats by directing trillions of dollars toward social services, healthcare and other priorities.
Washington Times

‘Very possible’: Biden, Dems move closer to a deal on scaled-back spending bill

The Democratic Party’s warring political factions on Wednesday moved incrementally closer to a final agreement on President Biden‘s massive party line spending bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that progress was being made in putting together a bill that would be in line with Mr. Biden‘s domestic priorities and acceptable to all Democrats. Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat, said that a potential deal on the package’s framework could be finalized this week.
WEKU

White House drops free community college from its spending bill

The Biden administration's program to make community college tuition free will not become a reality in this round of the president's spending priorities, leaving progressive groups disappointed. Both progressive and moderate Democrats confirmed to NPR that two free years of community college — a major Biden priority — will likely...
CBS News

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill discusses social spending bill as Democrats negotiate cuts

The size of President Biden's proposed social spending bill could be significantly reduced after the president took a more prominent role in negotiations. The first major item that appears to be out is tuition-free community college, and guaranteed paid family leave could be reduced from 12 weeks to possibly four. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the bill.
KTUL

Democrats face reality of scaling back spending plan

WASHINGTON (SBG) -- The White House seems to be running out of patience with Democrats who can't agree on what should go inside the spending bill the administration is trying to pass. The president's "Build Back Better" plan has polarized congress, even some of those who were expected to follow...
CBS News

CBS News

