LOS ANGELES — The Braves’ missed opportunity on Tuesday is only exacerbated by the pitching edge the Dodgers will have for Game 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Juilo Urias will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Braves manager Brian Snitker is planning for a bullpen game. Urias went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 32 starts during the regular season. He pitched an inning in relief in Game 2 in Atlanta on Sunday — and surrendered two earned runs — but can potentially give the Dodgers the length they will need after using eight relievers in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory in Game 3.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO