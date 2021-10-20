North Dakota leaders approve first carbon storage project in 'landmark' step

Results from the first Town of Davidson greenhouse gas inventory for government operations found four sectors—buildings, streetlights, vehicle fleet, and employee commutes—produced almost 95% of the town’s total CO2 emissions. Compiling utility and fuel data from 2019, this inventory is one of the first and most assertive steps the town has taken toward meeting the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2037. The goal and inventory were introduced in the Davidson Sustainability Framework, which was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in April 2021. The results are essential to laying out plans for the next steps in addressing greenhouse gas pollution. By putting numbers to these sectors, town staff can be sure that they are tackling issues with the highest impact every step of the way.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO