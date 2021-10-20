CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

North Dakota leaders approve first carbon storage project in 'landmark' step

By Adam Willis
The Dickinson Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Top North Dakota regulators gave a greenlight Tuesday, Oct. 19, for the underground storage of carbon dioxide captured off of a Richardton ethanol plant, the first project of its kind to get approval in the state. The clearance for Red Trail Energy by the North Dakota Industrial...

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

eenews.net

The Kemper project just collapsed. What it signifies for CCS

One of the nation’s largest symbols of carbon capture technology — the Kemper project — has collapsed into a pile of debris, highlighting the strategy of one of the nation’s largest utilities as it aims to decarbonize its fleet. The project, which was half of a multimillion-dollar power plant in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
townofdavidson.org

Davidson Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory First Step To Carbon Neutrality Goal

Results from the first Town of Davidson greenhouse gas inventory for government operations found four sectors—buildings, streetlights, vehicle fleet, and employee commutes—produced almost 95% of the town’s total CO2 emissions. Compiling utility and fuel data from 2019, this inventory is one of the first and most assertive steps the town has taken toward meeting the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2037. The goal and inventory were introduced in the Davidson Sustainability Framework, which was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in April 2021. The results are essential to laying out plans for the next steps in addressing greenhouse gas pollution. By putting numbers to these sectors, town staff can be sure that they are tackling issues with the highest impact every step of the way.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Texas storage operator claims carbon neutrality

Katy storage facility is the first in the US to achieve carbon neutrality. Enstor Gas, the largest privately-held natural gas storage operator in the US, said October 27 it had achieved carbon neutrality at its Katy storage and transportation facility in Texas. It is the first such carbon neutral natural...
TEXAS STATE
West Central Tribune

Renville County approves tax abatement for Central Region Co-op grain storage project

The commissioners approved a 15-year, or $240,519, tax abatement for the project with their vote Tuesday. The abatement provides an estimated $16,000-per-year reduction in property taxes the cooperative pays the county each year. The cooperative currently pays $423,000 a year in property taxes, according to Nathan Gieske, cooperative manager. Gieske...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Herald Times

Letter: Carbon pricing is the first step

Carbon pricing should have been initiated in the 1980s when George H.W. Walker was president and when the head of NASA, Jim Hansen, first publicly told Congress that climate change was happening, was a big problem, and we needed to do something. Hansen was a supporter of carbon pricing then...
CARBON, IN
EurekAlert

Clean energy: Idaho National Laboratory launches its Net-Zero Microgrid program

Idaho National Laboratory is launching a new Net-Zero Microgrid (NZM) program thanks to funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity. This program will research carbon-free solutions that offer enhanced resilience to critical infrastructure, supporting the U.S. and the entire globe, including underserved communities. “Microgrids are a set of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

As politicians battle, we need scientific credibility and objectivity to reach net zero emissions

The following is a contributed article by Arshad Mansoor, CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute. On October 25, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization reported greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020, warning that the world was "way off track" in limiting rising temperatures. The annual report, issued less than a week before global leaders gather in Scotland for an international climate conference, found that concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide were above levels of the pre-industrial era. If countries are to achieve economywide net-zero emissions by 2050, it will mean significantly accelerating clean energy efforts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times-Online

Panel Event to Discuss North Dakota’s Clean Power and Carbon-Neutral Future

Powering North Dakota set to host a virtual expert panel discussion in recognition of American Clean Power Week. Bismarck, ND – Clean power has a positive impact on both North Dakota’s environment and economy. To recognize the first-annual American Clean Power Week, Powering North Dakota has secured a panel of expert leaders who will talk about how renewable energy sources have grown across the state and what the future looks like for North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
The Dickinson Press

Armstrong critical of Biden administration amid ongoing energy crisis

The worst crash of North Dakota's oil economy in more than two decades began during the summer of 2020, as rising costs of energy production and consumption became heated political topics in Washington. During a press conference this week, Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, discussed the Biden administration's roll backs of Trump-era policies and stiff regulations aimed at domestic energy sources and highlighted the effects they have on his constituency and the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Release of EPA methane rules expected this week

EPA is preparing to release two new draft rules this week that could dramatically reduce the role that oil and gas production plays in driving climate change. The methane proposals for new and existing petroleum infrastructure would apply to production, processing, storage and transmission — a much broader swath of the oil industry than was regulated under President Trump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

How to know if a country is serious about net zero: Look at its plans for extracting fossil fuels

Fresh emissions targets from Saudi Arabia and Australia—two of the world's largest fossil-fuel producers—are due to arrive just in time for global climate talks in Glasgow. These would commit the two countries to reducing domestic emissions to net zero by around mid-century—though both are expected to continue exporting fossil fuels for decades to come.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Report: Affordable policy that could stop fossil fuels causing global warming

Imagine a single policy, imposed on one industry, which would, if enforced consistently, stop fossil fuels causing global warming within a generation. The Carbon Takeback Obligation could do just that. It requires fossil fuel extractors and importers to dispose safely and permanently of a rising fraction of the CO2 they generate, with that fraction rising to 100% by the year of net-zero. Critically, this would include carbon dioxide generated by the products they sell.
ENVIRONMENT
