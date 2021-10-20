CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Hanukkah candles

wfla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hanukkah is meant to rededicate the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was the center of worship in ancient Jerusalem. Many Jewish people use this as a time to celebrate the rich history of their people and enjoy the company of family...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

6 Hanukkah Traditions to Celebrate the Festival of Lights

Although it does often fall around the same time of year, Hanukkah is not just the Jewish equivalent of Christmas. This yearly celebration (Hanukkah will take place on November 28 to December 6 in 2021) is actually a commemoration of a religiously significant event—namely, a successful revolt led by the Maccabees (i.e., the heroes of Hanukkah) against their Syrian-Greek oppressors, and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The story goes that in the aftermath of the revolt, the desecrated temple had only enough oil for one ritual nightly lighting of the menorah. However, by a miracle from God, that small amount of oil was able to last for eight full days, giving the Jewish worshippers enough time to procure more. Today, Hanukkah (also known as the Festival of Lights) is a happy occasion when families and friends gather together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness by lighting candles for eight nights and enjoying some of the festive Hanukkah traditions described below.
CELEBRATIONS
bestproducts.com

10 Hanukkah Books That Will Delight Everyone in the Family

Hanukkah is one of my favorite holidays of the Jewish year. Sure, it's not as religiously significant as other holidays, but there's just something so magical about it. I guess because the whole holiday revolves around spending time with family and a miracle of fire, it feels fun and special to me. As a parent, I want it to be just as special to my kids. Over the years, I've tried to find ways to help my kids feel connected to Hanukkah in a way that helps them engage with Judaism and the miracle of lights in a meaningful way, which is why I find Hanukkah books for kids so valuable.
FESTIVAL
Food52

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has Sugarfina’s Cold Brew Cordials, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake Caramels, Champagne Bubbles, Heavenly Sours, Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds, Robins Egg Caramels, and Sugar Cookies inside. Store package in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Sugarfina started with the idea that kids shouldn’t have...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Candles#Soy Candle#Vegan#Bestreviews#Jewish#The Dreidel Company#Hebrew
romper.com

Hanukkah Is Really Early This Year, So Plan Ahead

Once the school year starts, every week seems to fly by. First it’s back to school events and a new routine, then it’s the buzz of Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. It’s a lot to keep track of, and even the most organized person may need a little help keeping it all straight. So if you’re wondering when Hanukkah 2021 is, you’ve come to the right place. And spoiler alert: the eight nights of Hanukkah fall a little early this year (though you still have plenty of time to prepare).
CELEBRATIONS
Us Weekly

Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Festive Winter-Themed Candles

As we enter fall and anticipate colder weather, Urban Outfitters is helping consumers beat the winter blues with the launch of the new Homesick Holiday Candles. Boasting up to 80 hours of burn time, the new candles are available in two rich, comforting scents: Winter Mantel, Let's Toast. The Homesick...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wfla.com

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good chance you’ve run out of ideas. However, with all of the incredible gifts that in-laws are sure to love, you just need a little guidance as you shop.
RELATIONSHIPS
wfla.com

Best kids ghost costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ghost costumes have been a staple Halloween outfit for generations, with both children and adults dressing up as spooky specters every October. While you can still choose to go the classic route, there are more advanced ghost costumes available today, many of which include accessories and intricate designs.
LIFESTYLE
branchdistrictlibrary.org

Pumpkin Candle

On Wed, 2021-10-27 08:00 | Last Edited on Wed, 2021-10-27 08:00. Using small pumpkins and tealights you will have a great centerpiece to take home. For ages 18 and up. To sign-up to attend this great craft program, please visit https://bit.ly/3nb9w4a.
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best lunch box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you carry your lunch on a regular basis to work or school, you may have realized that brown paper bags are not very cost effective – and over time, the continuous waste is not good for the environment. What...
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy