Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna’s COVID-19 shot

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – Sanofi SA’s flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

