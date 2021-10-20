CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Hanukkah menorah

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends and light the menorah. This candelabrum holds eight candles that are meant to be lit one by one over the eight nights of...

Food52

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has Sugarfina’s Cold Brew Cordials, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake Caramels, Champagne Bubbles, Heavenly Sours, Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds, Robins Egg Caramels, and Sugar Cookies inside. Store package in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Sugarfina started with the idea that kids shouldn’t have...
bestproducts.com

10 Hanukkah Books That Will Delight Everyone in the Family

Hanukkah is one of my favorite holidays of the Jewish year. Sure, it's not as religiously significant as other holidays, but there's just something so magical about it. I guess because the whole holiday revolves around spending time with family and a miracle of fire, it feels fun and special to me. As a parent, I want it to be just as special to my kids. Over the years, I've tried to find ways to help my kids feel connected to Hanukkah in a way that helps them engage with Judaism and the miracle of lights in a meaningful way, which is why I find Hanukkah books for kids so valuable.
atlantaparent.com

Fun, Untraditional Twists for Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins on Sunday, November 28. With the early start to the holiday, be sure to plan ahead to make it extra special. Here are eight ways to change up some Festival of Lights’ classics. Zucchini Latkes. Latkes are arguably the most well-known (and delicious) tradition of Hanukkah. They are...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
romper.com

Hanukkah Is Really Early This Year, So Plan Ahead

Once the school year starts, every week seems to fly by. First it’s back to school events and a new routine, then it’s the buzz of Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. It’s a lot to keep track of, and even the most organized person may need a little help keeping it all straight. So if you’re wondering when Hanukkah 2021 is, you’ve come to the right place. And spoiler alert: the eight nights of Hanukkah fall a little early this year (though you still have plenty of time to prepare).
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
mensjournal.com

5 Perfect Hanukkah Gifts for Men Under $50

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. October may not be over just yet, but...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Florist

We buy flowers for all kinds of reasons. We buy flowers to celebrate a birth, to mark a death or to simply bring some joy into our homes. A beautiful bouquet can say so much, and at Flowers and Weeds (3201 Cherokee Street; 314-776-2887), your only problem will be trying to narrow down which of the shop’s many beautiful arrangements you’d like to take home. This community-oriented space on the corner of Cherokee Street and South Compton Avenue gives people reason to stop in all year long. Instead of just selling plants and bouquets, they also sell gardening supplies, pots, seeds, wedding flowers and seasonal items, such as pumpkins and Christmas trees. And in addition to giving out precious free advice to new gardeners who need help with problems like aphids and mites, they enrich the community by hosting parties, craft shows and block-party-type events year-round. —Jaime Lees.
GARDENING
Us Weekly

Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Mall

Malls used to be where people would go to shop, browse and socialize, but now we have the internet to meet all of those needs. Countless American malls have withered and died over the past couple of decades. Yet somehow the Saint Louis Galleria (1155 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-571-7000) is still poppin’. Other malls are limping along with many empty storefronts and dwindling crowds, but the Galleria still packs ’em in and can even get downright crowded on weekend evenings. In addition to the many retail options offered, this mall also has three very special attractions. They have a classic mall food court so you can grab a bite between swipes of your credit card. They also have a movie theater, so you can be entertained and then pick up a new sweater. But the best part of the Galleria is that they have a fully functioning comedy club. Helium Comedy Club, located at the far north side of the mall, is one of the best places in town to catch a touring comedian or a soon-to-be local legend. The Galleria is the mall with the most. —Jaime Lees.
RETAIL
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Thai

663 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 646-8424, pacificthaicuisineca.com. Pacific Thai has been known to do such a bustling business that the line to pick up takeout, on a random weekday night, stretches out the door. Clearly, customers find it worth the wait. This unassuming, cozy spot serves up all the classics – from spicy curries to savory noodle dishes. Ingredients are fresh, service is efficient and the drink menu is just long enough to find something delicious (we recommend Thai iced tea or a Singha beer) that pairs with your meal of choice.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
wfla.com

Best peacoat for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The peacoat design has withstood the test of time and instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a pea coat that has all the best features of the original pea coat design, check out this LONDON FOG Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.
APPAREL
Forward

Yiddish Hanukkah song workshop and sing-along

Beginning Sunday, October 31, the conductor of the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus, Binyumen Schaechter, will lead a four-session workshop and sing-along of Yiddish Hanukkah songs. The other classes will take place on November 7 and 14, culminating in a communal sing-along of all the songs on the first night of Hanukkah,...
MUSIC
wfla.com

Best fall tree painting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking to bring the magic of the fall season into your home, then consider hanging a fall tree painting. A fall tree landscape painting will allow you to enjoy the vibrant colors of changing leaves year-round. You can find simple prints or complex paintings that span five different panels. Purchasing a new piece of art can feel like an overwhelming commitment, but with a little consideration, you’ll be able to select the right painting for your home.
DESIGN
wfla.com

Best Grinch costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Grinch is perhaps the most fun wintertime character in recent years, so it’s no wonder that the best Grinch costumes for adults are wildly popular. That stated, it’s an easy costume for manufacturers to get wrong. Sometimes the face...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best Santa Claus costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking for the best Santa Claus costume for personal or professional use, you will want a suit that will last, be comfortable and offer you a great value for your investment. The Morph Super Deluxe Professional Santa Claus...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfla.com

Best lunch box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you carry your lunch on a regular basis to work or school, you may have realized that brown paper bags are not very cost effective – and over time, the continuous waste is not good for the environment. What...
FOOD & DRINKS

