S&P 500, Dow near records as earnings reports soothe investor fears

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – The Dow briefly touched a record high and the S&P 500 traded close to its peak on Wednesday as investors eyed better than expected third-quarter earnings from U.S. companies. While the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather, the S&P’s utility sector was gaining sharply and...

stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mostly flat after Dow, S&P close at records

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 5 points. S&P 500 futures were off 2.5 points while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 17 points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip off record highs

U.S. stock indexes slid off record highs Wednesday as investors sifted through numerous corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265 points, or 0.74%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite index finished unchanged. The weakness in the Dow and the S&P 500 pushed both indexes off their record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Exxon Mobil's new implied yield would make it the eighth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500. There had been some question as to whether Exxon Mobil would raise its dividend or not this year, with Chief Executive Darren Woods assuring investors in July that the oil giant feels a "very strong commitment" toward a reliable and growing dividend.
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day in the tech sector. "This earnings season has been about pricing momentum and whether consumers are able to handle surging costs," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda told CNBC Wednesday.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted losses for the first time in four days as strong earnings reports failed to prop the market up Wednesday. The blue-chip index dropped 266.19 points, or 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.51% as both indexes fell from record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day mostly flat, rising 0.00081%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P tick to records with tech earnings on tap

U.S. stocks hit record highs Tuesday as investors digested Facebook’s quarterly results and looked ahead to more tech earnings after the market’s close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 14 points, or 0.04%, while the S&P 500 index rose 0.18%. The gains propelled both indexes to all-time highs. The Nasdaq Composite index, meanwhile, added 0.06% to close 0.9% below its own peak.
STOCKS
Tidewater News

S&P 500 hits document excessive on tech power, earnings cheer; Dow up 120 pts

Gains in Tesla, Nvidia and different heavyweight know-how names helped the benchmark S&P 500 index scale a document excessive on Tuesday, whereas upbeat outcomes from UPS and GE added to optimism across the third-quarter earnings season. Tesla Inc rose 1%, extending a document run that helped the electric-car maker surpass...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Rise After S&P and Dow Set New Records

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

