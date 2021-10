FREMONT, Neb. — The No. 15-ranked Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team was kept quiet in a three-set road sweep at the hands of No. 6 Midland Friday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match. Set scores were 25-21, 25-13 and 25-9. Midland had 13 blocks to DWU's four, and hit .349 on the attack to keep the Tigers in check for much of the night. DWU had 22 kills and 19 hitting errors in the match, with an attack percentage of .030, the lowest of the year for the Tigers.

4 DAYS AGO