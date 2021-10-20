Police detain 11 across Europe in mafia probe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A powerful autumn storm has blasted across parts of Europe, killing four people in Poland and causing damage and disruption across a large swath of the continent. According to reports in Polish media, the area most badly hit was around the western city of Wroclaw, where powerful gusts Thursday topped a delivery truck, killing its driver. Elsewhere, the storm knocked down a wall of a building being renovated, crushing a worker to death, and a tree was blown onto a car carrying two people, killing them both. Train services were disrupted in France, Germany and the Netherlands and roofs were damaged on many buildings, including at part of the stadium used by the professional soccer club in Antwerp, Belgium.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO