CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

English National Ballet star, 50, who used his 'fame and prestige' to sexually assault four female students is jailed for nine years

By Emer Scully For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f45nb_0cXGLZFI00
Yat-Sen Chang, 50, was today jailed for nine years at Isleworth Crown Court

A former English National Ballet dancer who used his 'fame and prestige' to sexually assault four young female students has been jailed for nine years.

Yat-Sen Chang, 50, inappropriately touched the teenagers during massages at two London dance schools between 2009 and 2016.

The Cuban joined the English National Ballet in 1993 and was a principal dancer at the company until 2011, performing in productions including The Nutcracker, Coppelia and Sleeping Beauty.

Chang targeted his victims, who were aged between 16 and 19 at the time, at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy, where a dance studio was named after him.

He was jailed for a total of nine years at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration following a trial earlier this year.

Judge Edward Connell told Chang: 'You took advantage of your fame and position of trust' to engage in 'grooming-type behaviour' and carry out the attacks 'for your own sexual gratification'.

He added: ‘As time went on and your abuse went unreported, your risk taking increased and you became emboldened, culminating in the horrific sexual assault that [one victim] so vividly described.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWr5n_0cXGLZFI00
Chang is pictured (centre) performing The Snow Queen at the English National Ballet in London in 2010. He joined in 1993 after moving to the UK from Cuba, where he was born

Chang was arrested in April 2016 following two allegations of sexual assault. He was interviewed in April 2017, then following two further allegations, interviewed again in August 2020.

In 2020 he offered a prepared statement claiming that he taught both students but denied any sexual assault. He continued this account throughout the trial, claiming the women lied about the sexual assault.

Gino Connor, prosecuting, said: ‘Each of the complainants felt as if the defendant should’ve owned up to what he did to them and the fact that he didn’t has made them feel worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7iGR_0cXGLZFI00
Isleworth Crown Court heard Chang (pictured at an earlier hearing) used his 'power and prestige to abuse younger women sexually' during his tenure at the English National Ballet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1ZQi_0cXGLZFI00

‘They all had to give evidence in the case and that has to be taken into account.’

Chang is of previous good character and danced in the Cuban National Ballet before coming to the UK in 1993 at a principal dancer for the English National Ballet.

One of the victims said in a victim impact statement: ‘All the emotions I’ve been blocking out for years have now surfaced and are affecting me greatly.

‘He did ruin most of my late teenage years and I hope he will face what he has done with regret and pain.’

Another wrote: ‘I’d not yet discovered what it felt like to be wanted or to be touched or to be intimate. It made me upset because I never wanted to be in this position.’

Chang was recently living and ballet dancing in Germany and has a partner of seven years who he plans to marry.

Kathryn Hirst, for Chang, said he ‘maintains that he was not guilty of these matters’ and he has ‘no further comment upon them’.

She said that ‘he accepts in every regard that his career is over’ as he will not recover to ‘peak fitness’ following a prison term and because he is ‘no longer employable’ to any ballet organisation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prestige#Ballet Dancers#English National Ballet#Cuban#Coppelia#Young Dancers Academy#Isleworth Crown Court
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Claiming to Be Brian Laundrie’s Ex Writes ‘Heartbroken’ Tribute to Him

The Gabby Petito case continues to grip the nation with an emotional stronghold as news emerged of Brian Laundrie’s suspected death at the Carlton Reserve last week. Officials matched the partial remains they found on October 20th to dental records belonging to Brian Laundrie. Still, they could not confirm his manner or cause of death. Despite rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding this identification process, DNA has neither confirmed nor denied what the dental records show either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Jeremy Clarkson claims police threatened to report him for 'RACIST behaviour' after he called 999 to say 'travellers' had turned up on his Oxfordshire farm

Jeremy Clarkson says a police call operator threatened to have him investigated for 'racist' behaviour after he described two men as travellers while reporting them for allegedly acting suspiciously around his farm. The 61-year-old, who runs 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, wrote in his Sunday Times column about a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

UK police force apologizes for failing slain sisters' family

London’s police force has apologized to the family of two murdered sisters, saying its initial response to the crime was “below the standard that it should have been.”The mother of the two women dismissed the apology Tuesday as too little, too late, saying the Metropolitan Police force had not taken responsibility for its “reprehensible” failings.Bibaa Henry 46, and Nicole Smallman 27, were stabbed to death as they celebrated a birthday in a London park in June 2020. An investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct found that the Metropolitan Police mishandled the initial missing persons reports...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez avoids jail for disobeying a restraining order he received for assaulting his wife as last-ditch appeal sees his six-month sentence suspended by court

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez has avoided a prison sentence after seeing his appeal upheld by a Madrid court. The French international had been given a six-month prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence against his then girlfriend and soon to be wife Amelia Ossa Llorente.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

‘Far-right extremist’, 28, accused of launching terror attack by 'bursting into UK law firm with Nazi flag, knife and handcuffs in bid to kill immigration solicitor’ will stand trial in March

A 'far-right extremist' accused of launching a terror attack by 'bursting into a UK law firm with a Nazi flag, knife and handcuffs in a bid to kill an immigration solicitor' will stand trial next year. Cavan Medlock, 29, is charged with preparing an act of terrorism by researching Duncan...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy