Facebook reportedly rebranding around metaverse

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

Facebook is planning a corporate rebranding, according a report from The Verge. Citing "a source with direct knowledge of the matter," the site is reporting that the company behind the social network is planning to change its name to encompass its aspirations for building a metaverse. Facebook is holding...

www.gamesindustry.biz

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Oculus#Rebranding#Verge#Connect#Alphabet#Vr#Mobile#The Wall Street Journal
