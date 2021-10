Americans looking for the best places to live are now on the move to the Gem State, according to new data from the moving company Mayflower. In its recently released findings from their "Finding Home" survey which looked at the moving patterns of Americans from July 2019 through July 2021, Idaho secured the top slot for inbound moves by state. Rounding out the top three were South Carolina, then Oregon, followed by Tennessee and Florida in fourth and fifth place.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO