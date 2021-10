HOUSTON - Friday night after the Red Sox loss, this is what Chris Sale had to say about the guy who was pitching the next day, Nathan Eovaldi: "I don’t think there’s another guy on the planet I’d rather be pitching tomorrow than Nate. You look at what he’s done this year. You look at his postseason resume. The guy stacks up with anybody honest. I don’t care where we’re at, who we’re facing, what the lead (or) the deficit is, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got the right guy on the right mound tomorrow, and that’s all we can say."

