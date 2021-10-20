CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pinterest shares soar on reports PayPal may buy it

By By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
WTHI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinterest's stock surged on Wednesday following a report that digital payments company PayPal is looking to potentially buy the bookmarking website. PayPal is exploring an acquisition that would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, Bloomberg first reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters and the Wall...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Discrimination#Warnermedia#Bloomberg#Reuters#The Wall Street Journal#Cnn Business#Japanese#Venmo#Honey#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
aithority.com

PayPal Buying Pinterest: How a Fintech Company Benefits from Buying a Social Media Martech Company

The PayPal-Pinterest deal is expected to be the biggest technology-related acquisition in the modern era. Fintech is riding an all-time high with the kind of innovations and investments acquired in 2021, despite second wave COVID-19 striking down major business opportunities. Modern e-commerce trends suggest that the global economy is converging around technologies that relate to Digital Marketing and Sales (Martech and Salestech), Advertising (Adtech), Retail (Retail Tech), and Financial Services (Fintech). The global Fintech market is witnessing a massive rebound in 2021, and PayPal is taking the opportunity by marching forward with a speculative deal that would make it a leading martech player as well. Yes, sources state PayPal is in talks to buy Pinterest, a leading social media marketing that allows users to pin creative visual content in the form of images on its app. This has become the biggest news of the fintech market in 2021 since Plaid managed to avoid Visa’s attempt to acquire it last year.
BUSINESS
WTHI

UPS just posted record-breaking profits, plans to hike prices in 2022

UPS just posted its best year ever -- and 2021 isn't even over yet. Next year could be even better for UPS, because it's hiking its rates substantially in 2022. In the midst of gridlocked supply chains and inflation woes, UPS continues to benefit from the increase in online shopping as the Covid-19 pandemic persists.
BUSINESS
WTHI

Shiba inu coin price hits a new record as Robinhood petition gains popularity

Shiba inu coin soared to a new record on Wednesday, capping a surge of over 60,000,000% over the past year. The parody cryptocurrency — which appears to be inspired by dogecoin, another meme cryptocurrency — is up almost 30% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. It has pared back some of its gains since hitting its all-time high early morning US time, but remains the 11th biggest digital currency by market capitalization.
CURRENCIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit in three years as it continues to see robust global demand for its computer memory chips. The South Korean technology giant also said its revenue of 74 trillion won ($63 billion) for the July-September period...
TECHNOLOGY
KRON4 News

Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas, CEO says

Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy