Florida State

Florida chief fired for not forcing firefighter vaccinations

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fire chief in Florida has been fired for insubordination. Battalion Chief Stephen Davis wouldn’t discipline employees who refused to follow Orange County’s mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fire Rescue spokeswoman Lisa McDonald says Davis was fired Tuesday for failing to follow a direct order.

A union member says Davis didn’t discipline the firefighters because some had already been vaccinated, and others had applied for religious exemptions.

Almost four dozen Fire Rescue employees who don’t want to be vaccinated have sued the county, calling the mandate “unlawful, unconstitutional and highly invasive.”

