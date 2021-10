Thanks in part – or perhaps most importantly – to the Netflix series Drive to Survive, the popularity of Formula 1 has grown again in the United States in recent years. “Drive to Survive is definitely one Great deal Is, ”said Danica Patrick, who will be part of the Sky Sports F1 presentation team at the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend Motorsport.tv. “A lot of people have come to me over the years and I say they are very interested in Formula 1 because of what they have done. [op Netflix] Seen. I think it has given a human side to the game and provided storylines. You will understand what is really going on in the game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO