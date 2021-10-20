CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Hanukkah candles

WKRG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hanukkah is meant to rededicate the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was the center of worship in ancient Jerusalem. Many Jewish people use this as a time to celebrate the rich history of their people and enjoy the company of family...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
bestproducts.com

10 Hanukkah Books That Will Delight Everyone in the Family

Hanukkah is one of my favorite holidays of the Jewish year. Sure, it's not as religiously significant as other holidays, but there's just something so magical about it. I guess because the whole holiday revolves around spending time with family and a miracle of fire, it feels fun and special to me. As a parent, I want it to be just as special to my kids. Over the years, I've tried to find ways to help my kids feel connected to Hanukkah in a way that helps them engage with Judaism and the miracle of lights in a meaningful way, which is why I find Hanukkah books for kids so valuable.
FESTIVAL
atlantaparent.com

Fun, Untraditional Twists for Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins on Sunday, November 28. With the early start to the holiday, be sure to plan ahead to make it extra special. Here are eight ways to change up some Festival of Lights’ classics. Zucchini Latkes. Latkes are arguably the most well-known (and delicious) tradition of Hanukkah. They are...
FESTIVAL
purewow.com

6 Hanukkah Traditions to Celebrate the Festival of Lights

Although it does often fall around the same time of year, Hanukkah is not just the Jewish equivalent of Christmas. This yearly celebration (Hanukkah will take place on November 28 to December 6 in 2021) is actually a commemoration of a religiously significant event—namely, a successful revolt led by the Maccabees (i.e., the heroes of Hanukkah) against their Syrian-Greek oppressors, and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The story goes that in the aftermath of the revolt, the desecrated temple had only enough oil for one ritual nightly lighting of the menorah. However, by a miracle from God, that small amount of oil was able to last for eight full days, giving the Jewish worshippers enough time to procure more. Today, Hanukkah (also known as the Festival of Lights) is a happy occasion when families and friends gather together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness by lighting candles for eight nights and enjoying some of the festive Hanukkah traditions described below.
CELEBRATIONS
Food52

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has Sugarfina’s Cold Brew Cordials, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake Caramels, Champagne Bubbles, Heavenly Sours, Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds, Robins Egg Caramels, and Sugar Cookies inside. Store package in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Sugarfina started with the idea that kids shouldn’t have...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Candles#Soy Candle#Vegan#Bestreviews#Jewish#The Dreidel Company#Hebrew
romper.com

Hanukkah Is Really Early This Year, So Plan Ahead

Once the school year starts, every week seems to fly by. First it’s back to school events and a new routine, then it’s the buzz of Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. It’s a lot to keep track of, and even the most organized person may need a little help keeping it all straight. So if you’re wondering when Hanukkah 2021 is, you’ve come to the right place. And spoiler alert: the eight nights of Hanukkah fall a little early this year (though you still have plenty of time to prepare).
CELEBRATIONS
nybooks.com

Letterpress Hanukkah Greeting Cards

Our letterpress Hanukkah card is so beautifully made—and the quote by Isaac Bashevis Singer from The Three Wishes so inspiring—that it is suitable for framing. The message on the inside of the card is: "Happy Hanukkah", accompanied by a menorah. The back of the card is printed with a brief biographical note about Singer (1902-1991), a Polish-American writer in Yiddish, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1978.
CELEBRATIONS
Us Weekly

Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Forward

Yiddish Hanukkah song workshop and sing-along

Beginning Sunday, October 31, the conductor of the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus, Binyumen Schaechter, will lead a four-session workshop and sing-along of Yiddish Hanukkah songs. The other classes will take place on November 7 and 14, culminating in a communal sing-along of all the songs on the first night of Hanukkah,...
MUSIC
womanaroundtown.com

Candle Holders

Few are lucky enough to have fireplaces, candles must do for soft, romantic, decorative light. Left: Viscacha Metal Candle Holder: These candelabras 10.6” tall candelabras come in gold, silver, bronze, black, pewter and copper. Takes 5 pillar candles measuring up to 0.5-1-inch diameter each. Sale $28.99. Right: Vintage Look Matte...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Festive Winter-Themed Candles

As we enter fall and anticipate colder weather, Urban Outfitters is helping consumers beat the winter blues with the launch of the new Homesick Holiday Candles. Boasting up to 80 hours of burn time, the new candles are available in two rich, comforting scents: Winter Mantel, Let's Toast. The Homesick...
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best Beanie Boo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beanie Boos are the Ty company’s most common and popular plush toys for this generation. These Beanie Boos cuddly plush toys have adorable oversize heads and gigantic, glittery eyes, which makes them desirable for both children and adults. That being said, there are many options of Beanie Boos to choose from, from mythical beasts to everyday animals. If you’re looking for a top Beanie Boo on the market for your child, the TY Beanie Boos Slush Dog is one of the best.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best kids ghost costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ghost costumes have been a staple Halloween outfit for generations, with both children and adults dressing up as spooky specters every October. While you can still choose to go the classic route, there are more advanced ghost costumes available today, many of which include accessories and intricate designs.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best kids table and chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.
LIFESTYLE
Elle

The 15 Best Candles on Amazon You Need Right Now

Ever since spending more time at home, I've become increasingly obsessed with candles. And my love for these little scented babies has only grown stronger, especially now that we're getting into the colder months and the thought of lighting a winter candle while cozying up with a good book beckons ever so temptingly. I! Need! One million! More! Candles!!! (If you relate to that sentiment, then welcome. You're in the right place.)
SHOPPING
branchdistrictlibrary.org

Pumpkin Candle

On Wed, 2021-10-27 08:00 | Last Edited on Wed, 2021-10-27 08:00. Using small pumpkins and tealights you will have a great centerpiece to take home. For ages 18 and up. To sign-up to attend this great craft program, please visit https://bit.ly/3nb9w4a.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy