CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School district launches Parent Connections student support initiative

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 7 days ago

Parents and guardians are invited to register for free, virtual Parent Connections evening workshops aimed at helping them support their students on a range of academic, school, and family-related topics. The goals of Parent Connections are to increase collaboration and engagement between schools, families, and...

yourislandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Grant to school district supports early-childhood learning

Tyson Foods has supported early-childhood literacy with an $8,000 grant to the Silvis School District. The grant is intended to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district, says a Tyson news release. “We recognize that a child’s formative years are critical to his or her long-term academic success,...
SILVIS, IL
positivelyosceola.com

School District Offers New Webinar Series For Parents To Help Children Succeed

The Osceola School District, in partnership with the Alliance for Public Schools, will kick-off a new on-demand webinar series called “Power Up for Success” for parents and guardians on October 23, 2021, that addresses a variety of topics to help children succeed in school. The free online sessions, which can be accessed through November 14, 2021, will give families the tools they need to navigate the education system and best help their learners at all grade levels.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Rodriguez
signalscv.com

School districts focus on the emotional, social development of students

With an understanding of the impacts that a trauma like a school shooting or quarantine isolation — as well as more traditional problems like domestic violence or homelessness — can have on children, local elementary school officials are touting the benefits of a social-emotional learning model. The Collaborative for Academic,...
CASTAIC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College Application#Parent Connections
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond School District to pay parents after 3 bus routes are canceled

Three bus routes in the Redmond School District will be canceled beginning Tuesday due to a persistent shortage of drivers. And the school district will compensate parents who end up driving their children to school. “We are hopeful parents will drive their kids to school,” said Sheila Miller, Redmond School...
REDMOND, OR
ksl.com

School practices reuniting parents with students in an emergency

MAGNA — Too often the news of the day shows parents desperately racing to a school to find out whether their child has been hurt in a shooting or some other emergency. The Granite School District practiced for those situations Wednesday with its largest reunification drill to date. The drill...
MAGNA, UT
Courier-Express

Brockway school district hears from more parents

BROCKWAY – A smaller group of concerned residents came to the Brockway Area School District board meeting last week to continue to ask the district to ignore state mandates about wearing masks. The residents refused to wear masks, even when a school district official asked them to. Katie Morris said...
BROCKWAY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KTVU FOX 2

Students, parents rally to save Hayward elementary school

HAYWARD, Calif. - Not long after a shortened school day ended Wednesday, signs went up and chanting began outside Glassbrook Elementary School in Hayward. "We stand to lose a lot if we start closing schools, much more than sites," said Mercedes Faraj, president of the Hayward Education Association. Glassbrook is...
HAYWARD, CA
wlds.com

State Launches Student Safe2Help Safety Initiative

The state is launching a new school safety initiative called Safe2Help Illinois. Illinois Emergency Management Agency Spokesperson Rebecca Clark says it gives students an easy way to report concerns, whether it’s a suicidal friend, bullying, sexual assault, or threats of school violence: “If this is a critical, time sensitive kind of issue, we have the ability to funnel that information immediately to law enforcement; but in a lot of the cases, we are able to funnel this information to the school officials on the ground. One of the things that we think that is really unique about this program is that it’s really a voice for kids, whether they feel threatened, whether they are worried about one of their friends, maybe they know something and they just don’t feel comfortable telling an adult just yet.”
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Free hugs: Parents plan rally at UNC to support students' mental health

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Parents rallied on campus at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on Thursday to show their support for students after a challenging week. "We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across the nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide," Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said after campus police responded to both a reported suicide and a suicide attempt last weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KTVU FOX 2

Parents, students protest California school vaccine mandate

OAKLAND, Calif. - More than a thousand people crowded the front steps of the California Capitol on Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to require all children to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend public and private schools. Many parents at the rally in Sacramento pulled their children out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
drgnews.com

Pierre School District will refer to transgender students by their preferred name– with approval from parent or legal guardian

Over 1600 people and counting have electronically signed a petition on the change.org website that’s titled “Help Protect Pierre Trans Youth.”. Petition information says the transgender students at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, SD, were told “the school would no longer address them by their chosen names” and their official school records “went back to being their deadnames with their AGAB (Assigned Gender At Birth) listed on their college transcripts.”
PIERRE, SD
Athol Daily News

Mount Wachusett Community College continues to support student parents success

GARDNER — Mount Wachusett Community College announces that the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) federal grant has been renewed for an additional four years. First awarded in 2009, MWCC has continued to be rewarded renewal of the CCAMPIS Grant every four years since. Since the inception of...
GARDNER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy