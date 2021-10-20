New “Rooted” Wine & Food Pairing, Created by James Beard Award-Winning Chefs Charlie Palmer & Nate Appleman, Debuts at Bricoleur Vineyards on October 21st
WINDSOR, California (October 20, 2021) – Nepitella Laminated Manicotti and Wild Chanterelle Mushrooms + Pinot Noir. Goat Cheese Panna Cotta & Pink Peppercorns + Rosé. Roasted Cauliflower & Oyster Green Goddess + Sauvignon Blanc. Bricoleur Vineyards is excited to announce that James Beard Award-winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate...wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0