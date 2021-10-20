CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

New “Rooted” Wine & Food Pairing, Created by James Beard Award-Winning Chefs Charlie Palmer & Nate Appleman, Debuts at Bricoleur Vineyards on October 21st

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, California (October 20, 2021) – Nepitella Laminated Manicotti and Wild Chanterelle Mushrooms + Pinot Noir. Goat Cheese Panna Cotta & Pink Peppercorns + Rosé. Roasted Cauliflower & Oyster Green Goddess + Sauvignon Blanc. Bricoleur Vineyards is excited to announce that James Beard Award-winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SDM News

9 Restaurants in San Diego worth visiting

As the lockdown which is due to the Covid-19 virus still continues to be eased, the restaurant industry is also being reduced to a naught by restrictions, closures and economic uncertainty. San Diego is one of the cities that has emerged from another shutdown and it houses some of the best restaurants in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fetzer® Wine Flips Thanksgiving Script, Creates New #Friendsgiving Traditions

California classic cultivates the ultimate 2021 Friendsgiving with 360 campaign. Fetzer®, the iconic California vintner with the nation’s #1 Gewürztraminer, has announced its biggest-ever Thanksgiving campaign ahead of the brand’s key selling period. Developed with creative and media agency Cutwater, “Here’s to #Friendsgiving” offers a 2021 take on Fetzer’s traditional Thanksgiving campaigns, as America’s most diverse generation yet comes to the table with new ways to connect – and new foods to favorite – this holiday.
DRINKS
pontevedrarecorder.com

Coastal Wine Market patrons enjoy ‘bubbly’ food pairing event

Lobster ravioli, roasted lamb lollipops and grass-fed veal sausage-stuffed portobello mushrooms – all paired with Jacquart champagnes – were among the culinary delicacies enjoyed by guests at Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room’s recent “Bubbles & Food Pairing” event. Held Sept. 20 at the popular Nocatee wine shop and tasting...
NOCATEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hanson
Person
James Beard
jsfashionista.com

Iron Horse Vineyards A Sparkling Wine Lovers Paradise

For those of you Sparkling Wine lovers like me, Iron Horse Vineyards is a gem you probably already know about and have enjoyed. If you have not visited, I suggest you do. What I love about this winery is the unassuming, relaxed setting, the great hospitality team and the lovely sparkling wines. I know that seems like a given, but I have been to many vineries where the staff is not necessarily fabulous, friendly and informative so when you find that paired with incredible wines it’s perfection. Iron Horse Vineyards is just that…
DRINKS
Eater

A New Natural Wine Pop-Up Is Creating Space for Queer Wine Lovers

Pamela Busch and Liz Rubin are self-identified “wine dykes,” a phrase they use to both reclaim a word commonly used as a misogynistic slur and to capture their mutual love of wine — and their male cats. Later this month, they’re launching a pop-up called Somebody’s Sister to create a safe space for other lesbian, gay, non-binary, trans, and queer people to come together and enjoy great natural wines.
DRINKS
theresandiego.com

Chef Brad Wise Debuts New Fall Flavors At Cardellino

Drawing inspiration from seasonal fall ingredients, such as butternut squash, sage, and figs. Chef Brad Wise has unveiled a new fall menu at Cardellino – Trust Restaurant Group’s unabashedly Italian-American restaurant in Mission Hills – drawing inspiration from seasonal fall ingredients, such as butternut squash, sage, and figs. Focused on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Game of Clones: Rusack Vineyards Launches New Lineup of Wines

The appeal of Rusack Vineyards’ brand new 2019 Sauvignon Blanc ($26) has a lot to do with a clone called musqué. Referred to as “clone 27” in the biz, it’s well-known for its powerful perfume. “We’re going for a really aromatic white wine style,” winemaker Steve Gerbac told me this...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#California Wine#Wine Pairings#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Italian Swiss Colony
grmag.com

Saugatuck restaurant launches dinner series with food, wine pairings

The Saugatuck restaurant Coast 236 is launching a dinner series that will feature visiting chefs and food and wine pairings made specially for the events. Coast 236, at 236 Culver St. in Saugatuck, said it will host the first event in “The Coast 236 Chef Series” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, with six courses made by Chef Reinhard Barthel Jr. and Coast 236’s Executive Chef Rick Bower, alongside six wine selections from Sommelier Mindy Trafman.
SAUGATUCK, MI
wineindustryadvisor.com

SipClean Launches New Rosé and White Wine to Collection of Alcohol-Removed Wines

Just in time for the holidays, SipClean launches two new low-sugar, under-40-calorie, guilt-free, canned beverages for the wellness enthusiast. SipClean, a leader in the non-alcoholic wine industry, is excited to release two new canned wines to its alcohol-removed wine collection. New to the SipClean family is a rosé and the brand’s first white wine, both crafted by Napa winemaker, Meredith Leahy, who has been at the helm of SipC since inception in 2019. Each new SipClean product has the same great taste of your favorite rosé or white wine but without the alcohol and calories of a typical wine. Each can of SipClean equals two glasses of wine and contains 40 or less calories and less than seven net carbs. With holiday imbibing just around the corner, SipClean is the perfect alcohol alternative beverage for the health-conscious consumer.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
durangodowntown.com

Crush Time at the Award-Winning Wines of the San Juan

It ain’t Napa, but for Northern New Mexico, it ain’t bad. Located on the lush banks of the San Juan river, entirely, winds of the San Juan is a multi-generational vineyard of international standing. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Boone’s family Thai barbeque and Sunray Park and Casino. I’m Wendy Graham settle.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Rutherford Dust Society Announces a Limited Release of the Rutherford Wine Collection

Rutherford Dust Society, the premier association of vintners, growers and community of Napa Valley’s Rutherford sub-appellation, is pleased to present the Rutherford Wine Collection, an exclusive selection of critically-acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon and elegant red wines from its member wineries. The “dust” of Rutherford is one of Napa Valley’s most succinct...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Continued Expansion for the Scheid Family Wines National Sales Team

SALINAS, CA — October 21, 2021 — Scheid Family Wines, based in Monterey County, California, is pleased to welcome Stefan Foster to the Northeast sales team as Area Manager for New York and Connecticut and Cheryl Ames as Area Manager for the Midwest, covering Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. These additions allow Scheid Family Wines to give two key markets – New York and Chicago – greater focus with its growing portfolio of global wine brands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

New Orleans Debuts Fall Food Celebration

New Orleans & Company unveiled the New Orleans Fall Food Celebration, a campaign that runs through Nov. l8, 2021, which is designed to come to the aid of restaurants whose businesses were negatively impacted by the Delta variant surge and Hurricane Ida. In all, more than 235 restaurants are participating.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy