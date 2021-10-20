BOXT Raises $9.35 Million To Expand Luxury Brand of Fine Wine Offerings

Just in time for the holidays, SipClean launches two new low-sugar, under-40-calorie, guilt-free, canned beverages for the wellness enthusiast. SipClean, a leader in the non-alcoholic wine industry, is excited to release two new canned wines to its alcohol-removed wine collection. New to the SipClean family is a rosé and the brand’s first white wine, both crafted by Napa winemaker, Meredith Leahy, who has been at the helm of SipC since inception in 2019. Each new SipClean product has the same great taste of your favorite rosé or white wine but without the alcohol and calories of a typical wine. Each can of SipClean equals two glasses of wine and contains 40 or less calories and less than seven net carbs. With holiday imbibing just around the corner, SipClean is the perfect alcohol alternative beverage for the health-conscious consumer.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO