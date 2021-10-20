BOXT Raises $9.35 Million To Expand Luxury Brand of Fine Wine Offerings

Fine Terroir Selections brings in four new French imports from Vallée du Rhône. The first, Petit Grain, Muscat Sec, Blanc, 2020, is a dry Muscat with exuberant aromas of exotic fruits and white flowers. Petit Grain takes root on three different grounds for a unique and pleasant character, pairing well with appetizers, salads and seafood. Secondly, Domaine du Grand Prieur, AOP Vacqueyras, Rouge, 2020, comes from one of the oldest estates in Cru Vacqueyras, dating back to the year 980. A blend of Grenache Noir 57%, Syrah 37%, Mourvèdre 4% and Cinsault 2%, the full-bodied wine is an aromatic and slightly spicy selection with hints of red and black fruit, morello cherries and violets, at 15% ABV. Also new is Roque Colombe, AOC Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rouge, 2017, made from Cinsault, Grenache Noir, Mourvèdre and Syrah grapes entirely handpicked at peak ripeness. The wine is best decanted before the meal and served at cool room temperature. Lastly, Domaine des Capes, AOC Gigondas, Rouge, 2019, combines traditional and modern methods for its Grenache Noir 76% and Syrah 24% blend. It features a wide range of flavors, including very ripe black fruit, licorice and herbs, such as thyme, rosemary and fresh bay leaf; ideal with lamb, beef and stewed vegetables.
