We have exciting news to share: we’ve redesigned your Social Security statement to make it easier to find the information you need. You will get a statement if you are an adult who does not receive benefits. Your unique statement gives estimates of future Social Security benefits that you and your family may receive each month along with a basic overview of the Social Security program. It also provides a record of your earnings history and other valuable information. Your future benefits are based on your earnings record, so it’s important to tell us when you see an error, so you can get it corrected and ensure you get all the benefits you earned. Your Statement explains how to report an error.

SOCIAL SECURITY ・ 1 DAY AGO