CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Hanukkah menorah

WKRG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends and light the menorah. This candelabrum holds eight candles that are meant to be lit one by one over the eight nights of...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has Sugarfina’s Cold Brew Cordials, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake Caramels, Champagne Bubbles, Heavenly Sours, Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds, Robins Egg Caramels, and Sugar Cookies inside. Store package in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Sugarfina started with the idea that kids shouldn’t have...
CELEBRATIONS
purewow.com

6 Hanukkah Traditions to Celebrate the Festival of Lights

Although it does often fall around the same time of year, Hanukkah is not just the Jewish equivalent of Christmas. This yearly celebration (Hanukkah will take place on November 28 to December 6 in 2021) is actually a commemoration of a religiously significant event—namely, a successful revolt led by the Maccabees (i.e., the heroes of Hanukkah) against their Syrian-Greek oppressors, and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The story goes that in the aftermath of the revolt, the desecrated temple had only enough oil for one ritual nightly lighting of the menorah. However, by a miracle from God, that small amount of oil was able to last for eight full days, giving the Jewish worshippers enough time to procure more. Today, Hanukkah (also known as the Festival of Lights) is a happy occasion when families and friends gather together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness by lighting candles for eight nights and enjoying some of the festive Hanukkah traditions described below.
CELEBRATIONS
bestproducts.com

10 Hanukkah Books That Will Delight Everyone in the Family

Hanukkah is one of my favorite holidays of the Jewish year. Sure, it's not as religiously significant as other holidays, but there's just something so magical about it. I guess because the whole holiday revolves around spending time with family and a miracle of fire, it feels fun and special to me. As a parent, I want it to be just as special to my kids. Over the years, I've tried to find ways to help my kids feel connected to Hanukkah in a way that helps them engage with Judaism and the miracle of lights in a meaningful way, which is why I find Hanukkah books for kids so valuable.
FESTIVAL
atlantaparent.com

Fun, Untraditional Twists for Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins on Sunday, November 28. With the early start to the holiday, be sure to plan ahead to make it extra special. Here are eight ways to change up some Festival of Lights’ classics. Zucchini Latkes. Latkes are arguably the most well-known (and delicious) tradition of Hanukkah. They are...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Menorah#Design#Bestreviews#Usb
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Hanukkah Is Really Early This Year, So Plan Ahead

Once the school year starts, every week seems to fly by. First it’s back to school events and a new routine, then it’s the buzz of Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. It’s a lot to keep track of, and even the most organized person may need a little help keeping it all straight. So if you’re wondering when Hanukkah 2021 is, you’ve come to the right place. And spoiler alert: the eight nights of Hanukkah fall a little early this year (though you still have plenty of time to prepare).
CELEBRATIONS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
mensjournal.com

5 Perfect Hanukkah Gifts for Men Under $50

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. October may not be over just yet, but...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
BEAUTY & FASHION
nybooks.com

Letterpress Hanukkah Greeting Cards

Our letterpress Hanukkah card is so beautifully made—and the quote by Isaac Bashevis Singer from The Three Wishes so inspiring—that it is suitable for framing. The message on the inside of the card is: "Happy Hanukkah", accompanied by a menorah. The back of the card is printed with a brief biographical note about Singer (1902-1991), a Polish-American writer in Yiddish, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1978.
CELEBRATIONS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Mall

Malls used to be where people would go to shop, browse and socialize, but now we have the internet to meet all of those needs. Countless American malls have withered and died over the past couple of decades. Yet somehow the Saint Louis Galleria (1155 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-571-7000) is still poppin’. Other malls are limping along with many empty storefronts and dwindling crowds, but the Galleria still packs ’em in and can even get downright crowded on weekend evenings. In addition to the many retail options offered, this mall also has three very special attractions. They have a classic mall food court so you can grab a bite between swipes of your credit card. They also have a movie theater, so you can be entertained and then pick up a new sweater. But the best part of the Galleria is that they have a fully functioning comedy club. Helium Comedy Club, located at the far north side of the mall, is one of the best places in town to catch a touring comedian or a soon-to-be local legend. The Galleria is the mall with the most. —Jaime Lees.
RETAIL
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Florist

598 Fremont St., Monterey 656-0455, fleursdusoleil.com. Fleurs Du Soleil moved recently to a new location and added a home décor and gifts boutique to complement customers’ “California Coastal lifestyle.” This floral design studio aspires to provide “a unique and natural sense of style to the local floral scene.” What began as a home studio is now one of the most prominent floral design shops on the Monterey Peninsula, specializing in extraordinary floral designs for weddings, events, businesses and daily florals. And let’s be real: Everyone needs more fresh flowers in their life.
MONTEREY, CA
Forward

Yiddish Hanukkah song workshop and sing-along

Beginning Sunday, October 31, the conductor of the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus, Binyumen Schaechter, will lead a four-session workshop and sing-along of Yiddish Hanukkah songs. The other classes will take place on November 7 and 14, culminating in a communal sing-along of all the songs on the first night of Hanukkah,...
MUSIC
WKRG

Best fall tree painting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking to bring the magic of the fall season into your home, then consider hanging a fall tree painting. A fall tree landscape painting will allow you to enjoy the vibrant colors of changing leaves year-round. You can find simple prints or complex paintings that span five different panels. Purchasing a new piece of art can feel like an overwhelming commitment, but with a little consideration, you’ll be able to select the right painting for your home.
DESIGN
WKRG

Best Beanie Boo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beanie Boos are the Ty company’s most common and popular plush toys for this generation. These Beanie Boos cuddly plush toys have adorable oversize heads and gigantic, glittery eyes, which makes them desirable for both children and adults. That being said, there are many options of Beanie Boos to choose from, from mythical beasts to everyday animals. If you’re looking for a top Beanie Boo on the market for your child, the TY Beanie Boos Slush Dog is one of the best.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best kids ghost costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ghost costumes have been a staple Halloween outfit for generations, with both children and adults dressing up as spooky specters every October. While you can still choose to go the classic route, there are more advanced ghost costumes available today, many of which include accessories and intricate designs.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best kids table and chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thai

When Su Hill was a little girl growing up in northern Thailand, she hated her mother’s lessons in traditional Thai cuisine. Trained in the domestic arts in Thailand’s Grand Palace, Hill’s mother would spend hours painstakingly preparing food, from picking herbs from her garden to grinding spices to dicing vegetables and then dicing them again. Hill thought she wanted nothing to do with such drudgery, but after her mother’s death a few years ago, she understood that the best way she could continue to feel her presence around her was if she cooked her food. That sense of longing and sense of duty to share her mother’s story with the world, plus Hill’s years of experience in the restaurant business here in the U.S., have converged to bring to life Chiang Mai (8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-961-8889), an awe-inspiring experience that offers one of the city’s most memorable dining experiences, regardless of the cuisine. Chiang Mai is unlike any other Thai restaurant in town with dishes that showcase the flavors of the country’s northern region. Though nothing fails to impress at this gem of a restaurant, the gaeng hung lay, a braised pork masterpiece so tender you could spread it on a roll, is particularly noteworthy — not simply because it’s delicious, but because it’s the most poignant example of Hill’s connection to her mother. Made with the same ingredients using exactly the same technique as her mom, Hill manages to bring to life a delicious dish, yes, but more importantly a profound moment of intimacy that we are privileged to witness. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Brunch

At City Coffee and Crêperie (36 North Brentwood Boulevard; 314-862-2489), you don’t have to choose between the decadent crepes, delicious coffee or a healthy salad — you can simply have it all. The brunch menu is full of opportunity. Maybe choose a sandwich and soup for your entree and finish them off with a dessert crepe — apple cinnamon and brown sugar or lemon curd. Either will satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is adorned with to-die-for scones, muffins, cookies and more. Pair your crepe with a mimosa or glass of wine, or ease a hangover with some well-crafted coffee. A laid-back, easy-going establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy your brunch in or outdoors. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy