20% of proceeds from online sales of 2018 Napa Valley Merlot will be donated this November. — In memory of Winemaker Todd Graff’s beloved “right paw” rescue dog, Bristol, Frank Family Vineyards Proprietors Rich and Leslie Frank are pleased to announce that the winery’s annual “Frank for a Cause” campaign will benefit the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Throughout the month of November, the winery will donate 20% of proceeds from each bottle of 2018 Napa Valley Merlot ($45) sold online at FrankFamilyVineyards.com to HSUS, the world’s most effective animal welfare organization. The 2018 Napa Valley Merlot is the first bottling of Merlot the winery has produced in nearly two decades. It also received an outstanding score of 98 points and was awarded “Best in Show—Double Gold” at the recent 2021 Sunset Magazine International Wine Awards. Included with each bottle will be an exclusive Frank Family Vineyards pet bandana—available in small and large sizes—encouraging supporters to raise awareness for animal welfare with pet-friendly photographs on social media using the campaign hashtag #FrankForACause. To learn more about the packages click here.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO