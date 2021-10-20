CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PENN CENTER HARVEST DAY

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Jackson of Chester, Pa., gives a living history lesson...

yourislandnews.com

WMDT.com

Harvest Day celebration held at Georgetown church

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Annual Harvest Day celebration was held at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. The free family activities included pony rides, obstacle courses, pumpkin painting, and carnival games. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Daily Collegian

Penn State student feels at home as a Beef-Sheep Center live-in worker

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Blair Steele’s father did not want her to work at Penn State’s Beef-Sheep Center during her freshman year at the University. “He wanted me to get a handle on my academics, college life and being away from home,” said the fourth-year agribusiness management student in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “I knew students who lived and worked in the barns, so I believed it would be a good fit for me, too.”
Only In Virginia

The Virginia Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s something about autumn that inspires adventure. Perhaps it’s the idyllic temperatures, the fresh air, or the foliage, but there’s really nothing that compares to a fall day trip here in Virginia. For a day trip that you won’t soon forget, we recommend venturing to one of Virginia’s most photographed ghost towns: Union Level. A once-thriving destination in the nineteenth century, this corner of Virginia has long been forgotten except by those who are intrigued by its sun-bleached boards and overgrown facades. Here’s more on why a trip to Union Level belongs on your fall itinerary.
townsquaredelaware.com

New Castle to celebrate ‘William Penn Day’ on Oct. 23

The City of New Castle will celebrate ‘William Penn Day’ this Saturday, Oct. 23 at the New Castle Court House Museum. The event will feature a day-long series of activities to commemorate the 339th anniversary of Penn’s Oct. 27, 1682 disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World.
WCBD Count on 2

Haunted History: The Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- At the end of Broad St. sits one of Charleston’s most recognizable buildings, but many visitors may not know this major tourist attraction has a ghastly past. Built in 1771, the Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon is riddled with legends of pirate prisoners and Revolutionary traitors. The storied past does not […]
