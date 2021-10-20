Police detain 11 across Europe in mafia probe

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the arrest of 150 people who are accused of participating in international darknet opioid trafficking. In a coordinated effort between the Department of Justice’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) and Europol, the crackdown on the traffickers also led to the seizure of weapons, drugs and more than $31.6 million in cash and virtual currencies.
Dubbed “Operation DarkHunTor,” the 10-month effort cracked down on alleged traffickers and criminals who sold a range of illicit drugs in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Around 234...
