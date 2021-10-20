CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Touch my family and I'll kill you': Jamie Dornan stares down his neighbour in tense scene as The Troubles sweep Northern Ireland in second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast - billed as 'chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s' - has been released.

Captured mostly in black-and-white and lasting just over two minutes and twenty seconds, the trailer follows lead actors Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds enjoying domestic life on their Belfast street.

That is until a car bomb explosion heightens tensions in the community and pushes Dorman's character Pa to consider moving his family abroad after telling his neighbour in a tense interaction: 'Touch my family and I'll kill you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBVmT_0cXGGVK500
Tense: The second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast sees Jamie Dornan's character telling his neighbour: 'Touch my family and I'll kill you'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dOyS_0cXGGVK500
Belfast is billed as: 'Chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s'

Prior to the explosion, the following text appeared in gold letters on screen: 'Belfast, 1969. Everything was about innocence. Everything was about family. Everything was about to change.'

Dench's character Granny narrates the trailer's opening, saying: 'It's not how the story ends, but rather, the place where it begins.'

As violence erupts after the explosion, Dornan offers a word of warning to a neighbour, telling them: 'Touch my family and I'll kill you.'

He's also heard telling Jude Hill, who plays his son Buddy: 'There is no our side or their side on our street.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMzXg_0cXGGVK500
Opening: Dench's character Granny narrates the trailer's opening, saying: 'It's not how the story ends, but rather, the place where it begins'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5qcz_0cXGGVK500
Life at home: Captured mostly in black-and-white and lasting just over two minutes and twenty seconds, the trailer follows lead actors Caitriona Balfe, Dench, Dornan and Ciaran Hinds enjoying domestic life on their Belfast street

However despite the unfolding unrest, which sees people looting and tanks rolling down the street, Ma - played by Balfe - seems reluctant to move abroad, telling Pa: 'How could I leave Belfast?'

The trailer ends with Hinds' character Pop telling Buddy: 'You're Buddy from Belfast. Wherever you go, and whatever you become, that'll always be the truth.'

Belfast is 60-year-old acclaimed director Kenneth's semi-autobiographical story of growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 60s.

The film is not a straightforward biography of Kenneth's childhood, and sees Hill take on the lead role under the name of Buddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwJEy_0cXGGVK500
Unrest: Unfolding unrest sees people looting and tanks rolling down the street

Dornan, 39, plays Buddy's father in the new film, with Outlander star Balfe, 42, taking on the role of mother.

Hollywood heavyweight Dench, 86, portrays his grandmother, with Hinds, 68, starring as Kenneth's grandfather.

Belfast will be released in the United States on November 21 and in the UK on February 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppwVT_0cXGGVK500
New role: Outlander star, 42-year-old Balfe (pictured in the trailer) takes on the role of mother in the upcoming film 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRSCT_0cXGGVK500
Grandparents: Hollywood heavyweight Dench, 86, portrays his grandmother, with Hinds, 68, starring as Kenneth's grandfather

Belfast's official logline reads: 'Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

'At the center of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.'

It adds: 'Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDA4R_0cXGGVK500
Semi-autobiographical: Belfast is 60-year-old acclaimed director Kenneth's (pictured) semi-autobiographical story of growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 60s

Community Policy