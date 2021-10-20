CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves hold CPR training session at players’ request

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmxHr_0cXGFP3w00

Wolves players have acted on the plea of David Ginola by undergoing basic CPR training.

Ginola had urged everybody to get training on Sunday after a fan collapsed in Newcastle’s Premier League match against Tottenham.

The game as St James’ Park was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as the spectator received medical attention. It was later confirmed by Newcastle that the person was stabilised and sent to hospital.

Ginola, who played 58 times for the Magpies, suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016. The 54-year-old collapsed and fell into a coma. He was administered CPR on the pitch by fellow footballer Frederic Mendy which Ginola insists “saved my life”.

On Wednesday, Wolves players learnt the basic skills at their Compton training ground.

A tweet which showed the players administering chest compressions on a dummy read: “At the request of our players, we held a basic life support training session at Compton this afternoon.

“You never know when these skills might be needed. Be prepared.”

Ginola was a pundit for Sunday’s clash and during the stoppage in play he said on Sky Sports: “Having people being able to perform CPR helps massively. At the end of the day we should all be able to perform CPR to help each other.

“This is what saved my life. The surgeon who operated said to me: ‘I did my job but I didn’t save your life, the one who saved your life is the one next to you on the football pitch’.

“Frederic Mendy and those guys had been told how to perform CPR and they did it for 12 minutes. I was dead for 12 minutes.

“It is very important because otherwise the brain is damaged, even if your heart is saved.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Marcelo Bielsa calls on his Leeds players to step up against Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa has told his Leeds players to accept their responsibilities as they bid to claim only their second win of the season against in-form Wolves. Bielsa’s side finished ninth on their return to the Premier League last season but have taken just six points from their first eight games of this campaign to sit 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

First half was best yet for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou hailed Celtic’s first-half performance against Hibernian as their best during his time in charge of the club. The Hoops raced into a three-goal lead through Tony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyogo Furuhashi in the opening 30 minutes as they won 3-1 at Easter Road. They had further chances...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Wolves boss Bruno Lage calls for CPR training

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has urged people to get CPR training and follow in the footsteps of his players, after a fan recently collapsed at a Premier League game. Last Sunday’s clash between Newcastle and Spurs was temporarily suspended towards the end of the first half when an 80-year-old home supporter went into cardiac arrest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ginola
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage: Wolves cannot afford to lose more players

Bruno Lage has warned that Wolves cannot afford to lose more players after the latest blow to his squad. Willy Boly did not train this week due to sickness and only returned to the field today. As a result, he is expected to miss tomorrow’s clash at Leeds – further depleting Lage’s already small squad.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Leeds 1-1 Wolves: Player Ratings

Rodrigo’s 94th-minute penalty earned Leeds United a deserved draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in dramatic circumstances at Elland Road. The 30-year-old fired home with confidence after Joe Gelhardt did well to turn his man, charge into the area and win the spot kick. Fellow teenager Crycensio Summerville also impressed coming off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Elyounoussi out of Chelsea cup clash as he undergoes minor hand surgery

Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is set for minor surgery on his hand, which will rule the Norway international out of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea.Elyounoussi played the whole 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Burley, and is set for the procedure on Monday.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the 27-year-old to be available again for this weekend’s trip to Watford “He (Elyounoussi) will have his operation on Monday,” Hasenhuttl said. “He needs to have it (to recover from the injury).“He will miss the Chelsea game, but this is normal. He needs to have two or three days’ rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

West Ham end Man City's four-year hold on League Cup

West Ham ended Manchester City's four-year hold on the League Cup on Wednesday as Liverpool and Tottenham booked their places in the quarter-finals. City's record run in the competition came to an end at the London Stadium as the Hammers emerged 5-3 winners from a penalty shootout after both sides were guilty of missing plenty of chances in a 0-0 draw. Phil Foden was the only man to miss from the spot as Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma all found the net for David Moyes' men. Pep Guardiola characteristically named a strong side and will feel City should have continued their run of 21 League Cup games without defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Wolves#St James#Sky Sports#Uk#Tottenham#Magpies
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player. "We consider that the appeal should be upheld and the order to enter prison suspended," the court said in a statement. The suspension of the sentence will be for a period of four years as long as Hernandez does not commit any further crime and the payment of a fine of 96,000 euros ($111,000), the court said. Bayern Munich welcomed the court's decision.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Let's Go, Cole Palmer!", "Perfect Lineup" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Starting XI Against West Ham in Carabao Cup Round of 16 Tie

The Sky Blues can seal a berth in the quarter-final of the competition for the fifth season running with a victory against David Moyes' side at the London Stadium. Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are among those who have returned to the lineup after being benched for City's 4-1 win away at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Wolves player ratings as Wolves clinch a final minute thriller

In an entertaining match which took place at the Villa Park, Aston Villa were denied victory by Wolves in the dying seconds of the game by a deflected effort of Ruben Neves.Villa were in control of the possession at the start with Luiz and McGinn dictating the play. The first half was evenly distributed and both Villa and Wolves had their chances but Villa had the slightly better chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Villa 2 Wolves 3 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 6 The goalkeeper made some good saves, particularly from Ings in first half, and was not at fault for either goal. Distribution could have been better. Kilman stepped out of defence with the ball well and defended confidently overall. His awareness and positioning for the first goal should have been better though.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy