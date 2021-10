(Des Moines, Iowa/KCCI) – The Iowa Department of Public Health, Monday, released new COVID-19 data. IDPH numbers show 6,542 positive virus tests in the last seven days, down from 6,675 at the last report on Friday. That brings the total number of positive tests to 519,922 since the start of the pandemic. Iowa’s 14-day test positivity rate dropped from 8.2% to 8%.The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is also down slightly. There are currently 521 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 526 on Friday. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 70.3% are unvaccinated, while 78.7% of those listed in intensive care with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The number of long-term care facilities reporting virus outbreaks increased from 29 to 31.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO