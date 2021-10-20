CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask a Trooper by Sgt. Jesse Grabow – October 20, 2021

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: Can you talk more about school bus safety? I’ve seen a lot of school bus stop arm violations lately. Answer: This is an important topic. Here is some information we shared on our DPS blog recently. “After a year of seeing very few (if any) school buses in your neighborhood,...

