Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player. "We consider that the appeal should be upheld and the order to enter prison suspended," the court said in a statement. The suspension of the sentence will be for a period of four years as long as Hernandez does not commit any further crime and the payment of a fine of 96,000 euros ($111,000), the court said. Bayern Munich welcomed the court's decision.

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO