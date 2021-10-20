San Diego Community College District to Forgive $3.9 Million in Student Debt

San Diego Community College District offices. Courtesy of the district

The San Diego Community College District is forgiving $3.9 million in student debt for more than 11,454 students at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges using federal pandemic relief funds, it was announced Wednesday.

Students who were enrolled in spring through summer of this year will have all their outstanding tuition and related enrollment fees forgiven. Holds for non-payment will be removed and students will be eligible to enroll for the January intersession and spring 2022 semester. Open enrollment begins Dec. 6.

“The San Diego Community College District believes in providing second chances to hard-working students who may have fallen on hard times,” SDCCD Chancellor Carlos O. Turner Cortez said in a statement. “In this case, we are fortunate to have federal funding that will allow us to provide a lifeline to thousands of local students who can now resume their education.

“These students include many who are first-generation, low-income, and come from traditionally underrepresented communities,” Turner Cortez said.

In addition to forgiving the $3.9 million in student debt, City, Mesa, Miramar and the College of Continuing Education have awarded more than $13 million of direct aid to students to support their education, according to the district. Each of the colleges also offer support services, laptops and other assistance to those with financial need.

–City News Service