Capital of Tigray hit by new Ethiopia airstrikes

Saudi Arabia and the UAE summoned Lebanon's ambassadors on Wednesday over Information Minister George Kordahi's criticism of the Riyadh-led military coalition fighting rebels in Yemen. Kordahi said during an interview aired on Monday that the Iran-backed Huthi rebels are "defending themselves... against an external aggression", adding that "homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed" by the coalition. He also called the seven-year war in Yemen "futile" and "time for it to end". Tens of thousands of people -- most of them civilian -- have died and millions have been displaced, in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 HOURS AGO