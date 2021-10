The opening of Celine Dion’s upcoming residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas has been delayed due to medical reasons, the singer announced. The Grammy-winning artist had been readying to open her new show on Nov. 5, but those plans have since been delayed in light of severe and persistent muscle spasms that are preventing her from performing as well as rehearsing, according to a statement released by Dion and her team. She is being continuously evaluated by her medical team. Performances slated to run Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 have been canceled, as well as performances running between Jan....

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO