CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

No, the teachers are not okay

By Reporter
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the 2020 and 2021 state Teachers of the Year to the White House this week, presenting a glass apple to the national winners for those years. “Don’t underestimate what you do,” the president told the teachers at an outdoor ceremony on...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Teachers protest staffing shortages in Maryland school system

Montgomery County teachers and support workers are protesting staff shortages in Maryland’s largest school system, saying they are exhausted and stressed out less than two months into the school year. Leaders of two employee unions led a rally outside school system headquarters Tuesday evening, supported by a long line of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Education Minnesota Urges Schools To Vaccine School-Aged Children

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) — The president of Education Minnesota is urging state and school leaders to “be bold” in their plans to vaccinate all school-aged children against COVID-19. Denise Specht made the announcement Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Specht said vaccination is best way for parents to protect their children and keep their local school communities safe. “We urge parents of school-age children to get them vaccinated unless there’s a rare and legitimate medical reason not to,” said Specht. The decision by the FDA advisory panel and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
The Intercept

Parents Reported to Child Services for Keeping Unvaccinated Kids Home

Kavitha Kasargod-Staub was looking forward to sending her two kids back to elementary school this fall. After a year of remote learning in Washington, D.C., her kids spent the summer attending day camp. “I’m certainly not in the group of people who avoid all Covid risk,” she said, adding that camp activities were outdoors and there was testing for children if someone was exposed to the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
WBUR

Why a Massachusetts teacher-of-the-year is quitting

This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 25. Anthony Brooks is our host. Last week, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said tent encampments near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass boulevard in the South End pose unacceptable risks to public health, and ordered them removed. Today, the city is starting to put Janey's order into action. WBUR senior correspondent Deborah Becker joins us to discuss the latest, and dig into a plan Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Thompkins is putting forward that he says would get treatment to people in a now-vacant building at his jail. We also hear from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and from Dr. Sarah Wakeman, the medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona teacher shortage continues

Arizona continues to have a shortage of teachers for the classroom. And by some indications, the problem may be getting worse. A new survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association found that schools were able to fill fewer than one out of every five vacancies they had for this school year. And 55% of those they did manage to fill were with people who are not actually certified educators.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Florida teachers are quitting their jobs in droves — and who can blame them?

Gretchen Robinson, who teaches intensive reading at an Orlando public high school, told me she walked into Costco six weeks ago and did something she once thought unimaginable: She bought two boxes of masks for her students. Her school, which requires masks in defiance of Florida’s governor, kept running short, so she has added biweekly mask-buying to her lengthy list of new pandemic-related teaching duties.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc Foundation#Education Week#Rand#School Districts#Teachers Of The Year#The White House
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy