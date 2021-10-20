No, the teachers are not okay

This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 25. Anthony Brooks is our host. Last week, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said tent encampments near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass boulevard in the South End pose unacceptable risks to public health, and ordered them removed. Today, the city is starting to put Janey's order into action. WBUR senior correspondent Deborah Becker joins us to discuss the latest, and dig into a plan Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Thompkins is putting forward that he says would get treatment to people in a now-vacant building at his jail. We also hear from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and from Dr. Sarah Wakeman, the medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

